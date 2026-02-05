Mountbatten warned Nehru against ‘handing over’ Assam to Pakistan: MoS Pabitra Margherita

NEW DELHI: In the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said that during the partition, top Congress leadership made efforts that could have led to Assam being handed over to Pakistan.

“But I recently read Mountbatten’s interview records dated April 11, 1947, and I was shocked and astonished to read the conversation between Mountbatten and Nehru. In that conversation, Mountbatten warned Nehru that Jinnah might demand the partition of Assam. Nehru responded that it was a perfectly reasonable request that could be agreed to. The Muslim League wanted it, Jinnah wanted it, and even Nehru agreed to it. But it was not possible for Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi. So, Assam didn’t become a part of Pakistan, and Gopinath Bordoloi became the first Chief Minister of Assam. For five decades, the people of Assam demanded the rightful honour for the great soul of Assam, but the Congress governments kept ignoring it. It was only under the Atal Bihari-led NDA government that Bordoloi was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1999.” A statement issued to the media confirmed this information.

