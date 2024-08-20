Mpox Threat: Health Ministry Tightens Airport Surveillance Nationwide

GUWAHATI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency. In response, the Union Health Ministry has instructed airports to stay vigilant and has directed officials to increase surveillance

Although Sweden and Pakistan have reported cases outside Africa, there are currently no reported cases of Mpox in the country.

However, as a precaution, the central government has asked officials at land ports along the borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as all airports, to stay on high alert, according to a PTI report citing official sources.

Officials have been instructed to stay alert for any international passengers showing symptoms of Mpox.

This decision was made a day after PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, led a high-level meeting.