Mpox Threat: Health Ministry Tightens Airport Surveillance Nationwide

GUWAHATI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency. In response, the Union Health Ministry has instructed airports to stay vigilant and has directed officials to increase surveillance
Although Sweden and Pakistan have reported cases outside Africa, there are currently no reported cases of Mpox in the country.
However, as a precaution, the central government has asked officials at land ports along the borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as all airports, to stay on high alert, according to a PTI report citing official sources.
Officials have been instructed to stay alert for any international passengers showing symptoms of Mpox.
This decision was made a day after PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, led a high-level meeting.
The government has designated Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital as key centers for isolating and treating patients with Mpox.
The WHO's decision to declare Mpox a global public health emergency underscores the seriousness of the outbreak, with over 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths, mostly among children in Congo. The emergence of the virus and the increased severity of the new variant have raised global concerns and highlighted the need for stronger preventive measures.
On Sunday, PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a high-level meeting to assess India's readiness for Mpox. The meeting stressed the need to strengthen surveillance systems for early detection of Mpox cases.
Currently, 32 laboratories across India are capable of testing for Mpox, and the health ministry has instructed them to be prepared for quick and accurate diagnoses. Although there haven't been any reported cases of Mpox in India yet, officials are being asked to improve their surveillance efforts and make sure that all disease prevention and treatment protocols are well communicated.
An awareness campaign for healthcare providers has also been recommended to ensure timely reporting and effective response to any potential Mpox cases, according to the Hindustan Times.
ALSO WATCH: