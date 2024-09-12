New Delhi: India's Aviation Soars with New Vision; PM Modi Unveils Strategic Roadmap at Asia-Pacific Conference

NEW DELHI: India's aviation landscape is set for a major transformation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the sector's rapid growth and immense potential during his address at the Asia-Pacific Civil Aviation Ministers Conference. Held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, the event gathered leading minds from across the region to chart a strategic course for the future of aviation.

In his address, PM Modi praised the sector's contribution to India's fast-growing economy, stating, “Our aviation sector has become one of the fastest-growing economies in India. We are working to connect people, culture, and prosperity through this sector.” He also lauded the Asia-Pacific region's collective efforts in civil aviation, calling it a reflection of both the commitment and potential of the area.

One of the key announcements was the adoption of the "Delhi Declaration," a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming the region’s aviation industry. This declaration will serve as a guiding framework to improve safety standards, enhance security measures, and promote sustainability in air travel. The initiative underscores the importance of regional cooperation, signaling a new era of collaboration among Asia-Pacific countries in the aviation sphere.

The Prime Minister also touched on an inspiring initiative led by Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, in which 80,000 trees were planted in honor of mothers, commemorating 80 years of progress in the aviation sector. “This 80-year journey is a historical, successful journey worthy of congratulations,” PM Modi remarked, as he stressed the importance of blending growth with environmental stewardship.

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), brought together aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region. Discussions focused on infrastructure development, workforce training, and public-private partnerships—all crucial for strengthening the aviation industry's backbone.

By adopting the Delhi Declaration, India and its regional partners aim to lay the foundation for a safer, greener, and more connected future for the Asia-Pacific. As aviation becomes a vital bridge connecting diverse cultures and economies, India’s leadership in this sector is poised to inspire further innovations and collaborations across the region.

The event marks a significant step in India's commitment to revolutionizing its aviation landscape while fostering strong international ties in the sector.