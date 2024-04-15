New Delhi: BRS Leader K Kavitha Sent to Judicial Custody in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha until April 23 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, faced allegations from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that she obstructed their investigation by providing evasive responses contrary to evidence.

The CBI opted not to seek an extension of Kavitha's police custody but instead requested 14 days of judicial custody. During her time in police custody, Kavitha was questioned regarding various aspects of the case, including transactions and meetings with individuals implicated in the controversy surrounding the liquor policy.

According to the CBI, Kavitha failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the transfer of Rs 14 crore from the company of P Sarath Chandra Reddy, an approver in the case, under the guise of a land deal. Additionally, she allegedly could not clarify her interactions with Vijay Nair and YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy, both implicated in the case.

Furthermore, Kavitha's purported involvement in a Rs 100 crore kickback conspiracy came under scrutiny. The CBI claimed that a businessman from the south, seeking support from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was directed to Kavitha. These allegations, along with her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges related to the liquor policy case, have compounded Kavitha's legal troubles.

Despite objections from her lawyer, the court determined that further custodial interrogation was unnecessary at this stage. However, concerns were raised about Kavitha's potential influence on witnesses and her ability to tamper with evidence, prompting the court to extend her judicial custody.

As investigations by both the CBI and the ED continue, Kavitha remains incarcerated in Tihar Jail, awaiting further developments in the ongoing legal proceedings.