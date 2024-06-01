Mumbai: 4 Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested for Plotting Attack on Salman Khan

GUWAHATI: The Navi Mumbai Police arrested four individuals associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for allegedly plotting to attack Bollywood actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel, according to ANI on June 1.
According to the report, there was a plan to buy weapons from a supplier in Pakistan to carry out an attack on Khan.
An FIR has been filed against over 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. Navi Mumbai Police informed the news agency that further investigation is ongoing.
The police also stated that the arrested individuals were identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.
Reports suggest that Ajay Kashyap had conducted surveillance of Salman Khan's residence and farmhouse. The plot to attack Salman Khan allegedly involved contacting a person named Dogar in Pakistan via video call to order weapons such as AK-47s.
On Monday, two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested from Rajpura, Patiala, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma.
The individuals arrested were identified as Harjinder Singh alias Laadi and Subir Singh alias Subi. Both are from Zirakpur in SAS Nagar district, Punjab.
Laadi was identified as one of the shooters in the 2017 murder of Meet Bouncer in Panchkula, as per the SSP. He has been out on bail since September 2020. Additionally, police found 15 live cartridges and three pistols in their possession.
The SSP revealed that the accused were linked to the overseas gangster Goldy Dhillon. Goldy Dhillon, an associate of wanted criminal Goldy Brar, allegedly instructed the operatives to carry out two targeted killings.
Recently, Raipur police apprehended four gunmen associated with the Aman Sahu gang in relation to the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments on April 14.
Reports indicate that these suspects were arrested in Rajasthan and Jharkhand following intelligence inputs. They are believed to have been acting on the instructions of a mastermind named Mayank Singh, who is based in Malaysia. Singh allegedly oversaw operations for Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu.
