Mumbai: 4 Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested for Plotting Attack on Salman Khan

GUWAHATI: The Navi Mumbai Police arrested four individuals associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for allegedly plotting to attack Bollywood actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel, according to ANI on June 1.

According to the report, there was a plan to buy weapons from a supplier in Pakistan to carry out an attack on Khan.

An FIR has been filed against over 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. Navi Mumbai Police informed the news agency that further investigation is ongoing.

The police also stated that the arrested individuals were identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.