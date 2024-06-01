Manipur Election Update: Vote Counting for Two Lok Sabha Seats Set for June 4

IMPHAL: Preparations are in full swing for the vote count on Tuesday, June 4th, for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in two parliamentary constituencies of Manipur.

All necessary arrangements, as outlined by the Election Commission of India (ECI), are in place. Security measures will be stringent, with a three-layered security setup at all counting centers to prevent unauthorized access.

Only authorized media personnel with valid passes and designated counting agents will be permitted entry, as stated by Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha.