Mumbai: Actor Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Govinda has made a dramatic return to the political arena by joining the Eknath Sinde faction of Shiv Sena on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inducted the superstar into the party at an event held in Mumbai, where CM Shinde welcomed Govinda with open arms and praised him by saying that the Bollywood heart-throb was a popular figure in all sections of the society.

While speaking at the event where he officially joined Shiv Sena, Govinda described his unexpected return to politics as a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile).

Govinda said he would work in the field of art and culture if given an opportunity.