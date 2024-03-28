Mumbai: Actor Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Govinda has made a dramatic return to the political arena by joining the Eknath Sinde faction of Shiv Sena on Thursday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inducted the superstar into the party at an event held in Mumbai, where CM Shinde welcomed Govinda with open arms and praised him by saying that the Bollywood heart-throb was a popular figure in all sections of the society.
While speaking at the event where he officially joined Shiv Sena, Govinda described his unexpected return to politics as a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile).
Govinda said he would work in the field of art and culture if given an opportunity.
Govinda, fondly called Chi Chi by his fans, lauded the work done by the central government under PM Modi's leadership by saying, “We have seen the same level of progress here (in Maharashtra) in the last 2 years, as we have seen in the country in the last 10 years. We will focus on the beautification of the state and the growth of art and culture."
"I am joining Shiv Sena and it is a blessing of God. I thought I would not enter politics again," Govinda remarked while getting officially inducted into the party.
It is worth mentioning that Govinda's parents shared a good relationship with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
Notably, the 80's superstar made his political debut back in 2004. His political innings took off with a major upset after he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat from Congress party ticket.
However, on 20 January 2008, Govinda decided to leave politics and concentrate on his Bollywood acting career.
Later, the versatile actor confessed that he wasted his time by joining politics and it badly affected his films and added that he never felt he would again come back to the same field.
