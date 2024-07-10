Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Slams Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding, Declines Invitation

Aaliyah also revealed that she was invited to some functions but chose to skip them, stating that she declined the invitations because she believes she has more self-respect than to sell herself out for someone else's wedding.

She also mentioned that she finds rich people's lives fascinating, commenting on how they seem to think, "Oh, we have extra money, what should we do with it..."

The YouTuber received mixed reactions from users regarding her take on the Ambani wedding. Some agreed with her, while others pointed out that she was also rich and had a fascinating life.

In response, Aaliyah further commented on her broadcast channel, “I made it on Insta celeb guys, for what I said about Ambani wedding. People are saying I am a nepo and privileged, I don’t know how that has anything to do with me not wanting to go as a PR invite for someone’s wedding when I don’t even know the people whose wedding it is. Why will I go and make PR reels for that?”

The wedding functions for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have already started. The Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies are over, and the main wedding will take place on Friday and Saturday, followed by a reception on Sunday.