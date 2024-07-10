Assam floods: Seven additional deaths reported, over 1.7 million people remain affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam is still very serious. Seven more people died on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 92 this year due to floods, landslides, and storms.
Although the number of affected people has decreased to 1.77 million, the situation is still critical, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
According to the ASDMA bulletin, the latest deaths happened in the Cachar (2), Dhubri, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Nagaon, and Sivasagar districts of Assam.
Floods have caused 79 of the deaths, while landslides and storms are responsible for the rest.
The flood's impact has slightly lessened, with 1,717,599 people affected across 26 districts, down from 1,880,700 people in 27 districts last Friday.
However, 38,870.3 hectares of cropland are still underwater, compared to 49,014.06 hectares on Monday.
Dhubri is still the worst-affected district, with 354,045 people impacted. It is followed by Cachar with 181,545 people, Sivasagar with 136,547, Barpeta with 116,074, and Golaghat with 109,475.
Relief efforts continue, with 48,021 people staying in 507 relief camps and 104,665 people receiving aid materials.
Kaziranga National Park, famous for its wildlife, has been severely affected.
So far, 159 animals have died either by drowning or during treatment, while 133 animals have been rescued. The flood has impacted 1,366,829 animals, and 20 animals were washed away.
The flood damage in Assam includes 94 roads, three bridges, 26 houses, and six embankments.
The Brahmaputra River is still flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri.
Other rivers that are above the danger mark are the Burhi Dihing at Chenimari (Dibrugarh), Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon), and Kushiara at Karimganj.
Meanwhile, IMD (India Meteorological Department) prediction regarding heavy rainfall during the next few days in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya is laden with the threat of flood fury in Assam that has not yet got relief from the current flood wave.
