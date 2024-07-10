Assam floods: Seven additional deaths reported, over 1.7 million people remain affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam is still very serious. Seven more people died on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 92 this year due to floods, landslides, and storms.

Although the number of affected people has decreased to 1.77 million, the situation is still critical, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the ASDMA bulletin, the latest deaths happened in the Cachar (2), Dhubri, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Nagaon, and Sivasagar districts of Assam.

Floods have caused 79 of the deaths, while landslides and storms are responsible for the rest.