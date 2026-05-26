Mumbai Crime Branch seeks custody of Salim Dola in Mysuru drug factory case

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Mumbai Crime Branch is preparing to take the custody of alleged drug mafia operative Salim Dola in connection with the Mysuru drug factory case. Officials from the Crime Branch Unit 2 are expected to seek his custody from Arthur Road Jail for further investigation.

The "Mysuru drug factory case" refers to major narcotics syndicates that set up clandestine synthetic drug laboratories in and around Mysuru, Karnataka.

There have been multiple high-profile raids and seizures across the city. It can be noted that Mysuru is the native district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the development had triggered a major controversy.

Dola has already been questioned for nearly two weeks by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the Sangli drugs case. Investigators are now looking to probe his alleged links and role in the Mysuru drug manufacturing network as well. (IANS)

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