Mumbai: Full Emergency Declared at Mumbai Airport Due to Bomb Threat on Vistara Flight

MUMBAI: A full emergency was declared at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport today after handwritten bomb threat was found on Vistara flight arriving from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Crew discovered the note on airsickness bag at 10:08 am. The plane carrying 294 passengers and 12 crew members, landed safely at 10:19 am.

Vistara Airlines quickly confirmed incident. A spokesperson stated “We confirm that security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard Vistara flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on June 2, 2024. Following protocol we immediately informed relevant authorities. The flight has landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. We are fully cooperating with security agencies for all mandatory checks.”

Authorities swiftly responded to ensure safety of all passengers and crew. Security personnel thoroughly inspected aircraft. Its contents were scrutinized. Authorities adhered to standard procedures designed for such emergencies.

This incident follows similar bomb threat just day earlier on IndiGo flight from Varanasi to New Delhi. In that case female caller informed airport security that her husband, traveling on IndiGo flight was carrying bomb in his handbag. The airline reported that flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi received bomb threat. This prompted immediate action upon its arrival in Delhi.

Upon landing. The IndiGo aircraft was taken to isolation bay as per security agency guidelines. The crew followed all standard operating procedures. “All passengers have safely disembarked. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection,” the airline said in statement.

Delhi Police later determined the threat on the IndiGo flight to be hoax after thorough investigation. However. The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns about aviation security and potential for copycat threats.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents to determine origins of threats and to enhance security protocols to prevent future occurrences. Passengers are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.