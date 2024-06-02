Manipur: Assam Riffles Provide Free Medical Care to Villages on Manipur-Myanmar Border

IMPHAL: In commendable effort to foster goodwill and trust Indian security forces, in collaboration with Diocesan Social Service Society (DSSS) have provided free medical treatments to hundreds of tribal villagers residing along Manipur-Myanmar border. The initiative took place over three days, and concluded on June 1. The focus was on improving health literacy and community well-being in these remote areas.
Medical camps were organized for villagers of Gelngai, Kanan and Paldai in Sajiktampak area of Chandel district. These villagers deprived of basic healthcare facilities, were particularly affected by recent cyclone and its aftermath. The camps offered vital medical services to those in need.
In villages of Sehlon New Samtal, Kovang and Tuitong Assam Rifles conducted thorough health check-ups. They also provided essential medical assistance. The ongoing ethnic crisis, poor connectivity and heavy pre-monsoon rains have exacerbated healthcare challenges in these regions. This makes such initiatives crucial.
A significant highlight was medical camp held on May 31 in B. Bongjang remote village in Moreh Block, Tengnoupal district Manipur. Known for its long-standing lack of basic medical facilities. B. Bongjang and nearby villages saw 210 villagers receiving essential healthcare services. This camp addressed wide range of medical needs. It offered much-needed relief to local population.
Additionally, medical camp in Village Walkhu Churachandpur District, was conducted on May 30. It benefited 186 villagers. Including 46 men 65 women and 75 children. The Assam Rifles’ doctors provided comprehensive consultations, examinations and medications. A special emphasis was placed on educating villagers about environmental hygiene sanitation and importance of prompt diagnosis and prevention of lifestyle and contagious diseases.
These medical camps have not only provided immediate healthcare relief but also promoted long-term health literacy among villagers. By addressing both medical needs and health education Indian security forces and their partners have significantly contributed to the well-being. These remote communities have benefitted greatly.
