Mumbai: IAS Trainee Khedkar's Appeal for a Disability Certificate Was Turned Down by Pune Hospital

MAHARASTRA: Puja Khedkar trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from 2023 batch, is embroiled in controversy. Allegations involve falsifying disability claims to qualify for civil services. She is also accused of subsequently abusing her position. Khedkar hailing from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra is accused of submitting fraudulent disability certificates to secure her IAS post despite unremarkable score in the highly competitive exam.

"Please refer to your application dated 23/08/2022 for issue (of) disability certificate for following disability: Locomotor Disability (which can refer to cerebral palsy or a condition affecting bones or muscles that could restrict movement of the legs or arms)..."

"... you have been examined by the undersigned / Medical Board on 11/10/2022 and I / We regret to inform that... it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favour," she was told in a letter

Khedkar's attempts to obtain disability certificate were thwarted twice. In August 2022, she applied for Locomotor Disability certificate from Pune's Aundh Hospital. The medical board examined her on October 11 2022. They denied her request and stated it was "not possible" to issue the certificate. Prior to this, she had attempted to secure certificate from Ahmednagar. This was also unsuccessful.

Throughout selection process Khedkar reportedly refused six times to undergo mandatory medical examination to confirm her disabilities. The first scheduled test at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in April 2022 was missed due to her claim of testing positive for COVID-19. Subsequent appointments in May, July, August were also skipped. She only partially attended a test in September, avoiding MRI required to assess vision loss.

Despite these evasions, Khedkar was appointed as Assistant Collector for Pune district. Reports suggest she misused her position to obtain unauthorized perks including a siren. A 'Government of Maharashtra' sticker for her private Audi sedan. Such privileges are not permitted for officers on probation. Additionally, she allegedly attempted to influence police to release family member arrested for theft.

Pune Police have indicated they will take action regarding her use of a red beacon. Khedkar is currently under investigation by one-member panel and faces potential dismissal if found guilty.

Further complicating matters Khedkar's family is under scrutiny. Her mother, Manorama Khedkar village sarpanch, faces charges under Arms Act. A video showed her brandishing pistol during argument. Her father Dilip Khedkar, retired state government officer is co-accused in case. He is suspected of aiding his daughter in securing her post and perks. Both parents are missing.

Khedkar is now posted in Washim as Supernumerary Assistant Collector. She has refused to comment on the allegations. She cites government regulations.