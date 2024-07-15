Manipur Governor Summons 6th Session of 12th Legislative Assembly on July 31

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has officially called for 6th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to convene on July 31 2024. The session will begin at 11:00 AM in assembly hall, Imphal. This follows a notification issued by K Meghajit Singh secretary of Manipur legislative assembly.

In accordance with Clause (1) of Article 174 of Constitution of India, decision follows recommendation from Manipur cabinet. It is led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The cabinet decided on Friday July 12, to convene assembly on specified date. This session comes after significant political and social unrest in state. This unrest was marked by boycott of last assembly session by ten Kuki-Zo legislators.

These legislators have demanded creation of separate administration. It would be carved from state of Manipur to address their community's grievances. The upcoming session is expected to address these demands. Other pressing issues and critical legislative business will also be addressed. The exact number of sittings for the session will be determined by business advisory committee of Manipur legislative assembly.

The state has been grappling with intense communal violence since May last year. This followed “Tribal Solidarity March” in hill districts protesting Meitei community’s call for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities has led to least 220 fatalities and 1500 injuries. The displacement of around 60000 people is another consequence.

The Manipur legislative assembly session is anticipated to be crucial platform. It aims to address ongoing issues and seek resolutions to community's demands. The government's approach to handling the assembly session and the grievances of boycotting legislators will be closely watched. The impact of violence on the state’s socio-political landscape is significant.

As the state prepares for the assembly session, hope is that constructive dialogue and legislative action will pave way for peace and stability in Manipur.