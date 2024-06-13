Mumbai Man Traumatised After Finding Finger in Ice Cream: 'Thought It Was a Nut'

MALAD: Mumbai doctor Brandon Serrao ordered an ice cream online and received an unexpected "topping" – a human finger.
Serrao, who lives in Malad, ordered the ice cream cone from Yummo Ice Creams. He was traumatized when he found what he thought was a nut in his mouth, but it turned out to be a finger.
A photo shared online shows a human finger sticking out of the ice cream.
Dr Serrao shared his terrifying experience in a video statement, saying he was lucky he didn't swallow the finger.
He said that he had ordered three cone ice creams from an app, one of which was a butterscotch ice cream from the Yummo brand. After eating half of it, he felt a solid piece in his mouth and initially thought it might be a nut or a piece of chocolate. He spat it out to check what it was.
Shocked and disgusted, he rushed to the Malad police station with a complaint and the ice cream. A case has now been filed against Yummo for food adulteration and endangering human life.
The police have sent the ice cream for investigation and the finger for forensic analysis. The presence of a body part in the food has also raised suspicions of a larger crime, which the police are looking into.
According to Free Press Journal, the police said that they would also search the place where the ice cream was manufactured and packed. The police official added that they were taking the matter seriously.
