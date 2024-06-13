Mumbai Man Traumatised After Finding Finger in Ice Cream: 'Thought It Was a Nut'

MALAD: Mumbai doctor Brandon Serrao ordered an ice cream online and received an unexpected "topping" – a human finger.

Serrao, who lives in Malad, ordered the ice cream cone from Yummo Ice Creams. He was traumatized when he found what he thought was a nut in his mouth, but it turned out to be a finger.

A photo shared online shows a human finger sticking out of the ice cream.

Dr Serrao shared his terrifying experience in a video statement, saying he was lucky he didn't swallow the finger.

He said that he had ordered three cone ice creams from an app, one of which was a butterscotch ice cream from the Yummo brand. After eating half of it, he felt a solid piece in his mouth and initially thought it might be a nut or a piece of chocolate. He spat it out to check what it was.