Manipur: 3 PREPAK-PRO, KYKL Members Arrested with Cash & Grenade

IMPHAL: Manipur police on Wednesday arrested three members of different groups in Thoubal district. During the arrests, they found a hand grenade, Rs 50,000 in cash, a car, and three mobile phones in two separate operations.
A joint team of central and state police, acting on intelligence from various sources, conducted an operation at Papal Lamkhai in Thoubal district.
They arrested two active members of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO).
The two accused have been identified as Wahengbam Sanathoi Singh (21) and Huirem Opendro Singh (44).
The police recovered the following items from them: four mobile phones, Rs 50,000 in cash, and one car.
In another operation, the joint team arrested an active member of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) organization, identified as Kshetrimayum Romajit Meitei (32), from the Waithou Sangomsang area in Thoubal.
From him, the police recovered an HE-36 hand grenade and a phone with a SIM card.
The arrested individuals and the seized items are now in the custody of the Manipur police for further procedures, according to the report.
Earlier, a grenade exploded at the home of a senior doctor in Porompat, located in Imphal East district of Manipur. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, June 11.
Manipur police reported that on June 11 at around 7:53 pm, unknown attackers threw two hand grenades at the rented house of Dr. M Amit Kumar, a neurosurgeon at JNIMS hospital.
One grenade exploded, setting a parked car on fire, while the other grenade did not go off.
Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the explosion. Authorities secured the area and safely defused the unexploded grenade.
The reason for the attack is still unknown, and the attackers have not been identified. Manipur police have started an investigation to find those responsible for the incident.
