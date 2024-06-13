Manipur: 3 PREPAK-PRO, KYKL Members Arrested with Cash & Grenade

IMPHAL: Manipur police on Wednesday arrested three members of different groups in Thoubal district. During the arrests, they found a hand grenade, Rs 50,000 in cash, a car, and three mobile phones in two separate operations.

A joint team of central and state police, acting on intelligence from various sources, conducted an operation at Papal Lamkhai in Thoubal district.

They arrested two active members of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO).