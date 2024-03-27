Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui Detained During Raid At Hookah Bar, Released Later

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and reality TV sensation Munawar Faruqui was among 14 individuals detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai, police informed on Wednesday.

To his relief, Munawar's detention did not last long as the the Big Boss 17 winner was later released from police custody, news agency ANI said quoting a Mumbai police official.

The cops have said that the hookah parlour located in Mumbai's Fort area was operating illegally, adding that Rs. 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth Rs. 13,500 were confiscated during the raid on Tuesday.