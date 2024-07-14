Mumbai: Pune Police Seize Audi from Controversial IAS Officer for Unauthorized Beacon Use

MAHARASTRA: Pune police have seized luxury Audi car used by probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar. She allegedly installed red beacon light on it illegally. According to official statement released on Sunday the vehicle was in Khedkar's use during her posting in Pune. It was registered to city-based private company.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued notice to registered owner of the car on Thursday. Officials confirmed that the registered user's address was listed as Shivane village. It is located in Haveli taluka.

Khedkar, aged 34 recently became the center of controversy. She made unusual demands, including separate cabin and staff during her tenure in Pune. Allegations have also surfaced accusing her. Misusing disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure her position in Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Unauthorized use of red beacon and inscription "Maharashtra Government" on private vehicle without permission led to car’s confiscation. A senior police official stated. “A notice was issued Thursday regarding unauthorized use of beacon and name sign on sedan. The car has now been confiscated. Its documents are being examined. Further investigations are ongoing.”

To ensure security jammer was placed on car. Barricades were installed around it. Vehicle, registered at Pune RTO on June 27 2012, had previously accumulated 21 traffic violation challans totaling ₹27000. All of which have been paid, officials noted.

Under Section 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989 state governments can authorize use of red or amber beacon lights on official vehicles for VIPs. Also VVIPs and government officials. In 2014, following Supreme Court directive Maharashtra government revised its list of officials entitled to use beacons. Limiting privilege to top-level officials.

The central government has constituted single-member committee to verify Khedkar's candidature and other details. The investigation is led by an additional secretary-rank officer. It aims to address the allegations against 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. If found guilty Khedkar may face termination from service. Sources indicated this potential outcome.