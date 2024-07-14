Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Urges Proactive Tourism and Wildlife Conservation Efforts

ITANAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has called on tourism department to take proactive stance in conservation of wildlife and promotion of geographical indication (GI) tagging for state products. This call to action was made during review meeting held at civil secretariat on Saturday.

The meeting aimed to evaluate the tourism department's efforts and progress over past few years in promoting tourism within state. Key attendees included Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona. His adviser Mopi Mihu. The Deputy Chief Minister’s adviser. The finance commissioner planning secretary, tourism director and planning joint director, and other officials from tourism department.

Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona urged all officers to work with renewed determination to advance department's initiatives. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing areas for tourism development cautioning against undertaking projects haphazardly. Minister’s call was for more strategic and focused approach to ensure effective and sustainable development of tourism in state

Tourism Director Kesang Ngurup Damo delivered comprehensive presentation covering various aspects of department's activities. Key topics included infrastructure development and also human resource development. Planned events and asset monetisation The presentation aimed to provide clear overview of department's achievements and future plans.

Deputy Director of Tourism Gedo Eshi shared additional insights into department’s initiatives. Emphasizing importance of these efforts in boosting state's tourism industry. The meeting underscored necessity for coordinated efforts and strategic planning to maximize potential of tourism as key driver of economic growth and cultural preservation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein's emphasis on wildlife conservation reflects state government's commitment to preserving natural heritage. Also promoting unique local products. By focusing on these areas tourism department can contribute to sustainable tourism practices that benefit both the environment and local economy.

The review meeting served as platform for evaluating past efforts. It focused on identifying key areas. It fostered collaborative spirit among officials. This aimed to enhance the state’s tourism sector. Proactive steps discussed are expected to lead to significant improvements in tourism development and wildlife conservation in coming years.