Mumbai: Renowned Actress Poonam Pandey Succumbs to Cervical Cancer at the Age of 32

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is mourning the untimely death of seasoned actress Poonam Pandey who lost her battle with cervical cancer at the age of 32. The news was confirmed by her manager, who revealed the cause of her passing. Poonam Pandey is known for being active in film and social media, and was a controversial figure throughout her career.

Her team shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

The actress, who has been busy with several films, equally garnered attention with her surprise presence on social media. Her constant communication with her followers created a strong bond between her and her audience. Poonam Pandey also made headlines for her controversial role in the reality show 'Lock Up' hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut.

During her time on the show, Poonam did not shy away from stirring controversy, making bold and promising statements. In a memorable speech, he vowed to go unchallenged if his followers saved him from eviction, displaying his fearless and unapologetic character. Despite the controversies surrounding her, Poonam Pandey’s talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry as well as fashion world. Colleagues and fans remembered her for her contributions to the film world and his extraordinary social media presence.

As the media fraternity and television industry mourns the loss of this vibrant young artist, tributes pour in from all corners, highlighting the impact Poonam Pandey had on the hearts of those who knew her and those who admired her work from afar.