Tripura: Tripura Government Unveils Home Stay Policy to Transform Tourism Landscape

TRIPURA: As a step to boost tourism and generate sustainable livelihoods, the Tripura government announced that a comprehensive housing scheme is being launched immediately. The project aims to tap into the country’s growing tourism potential, and is scheduled to be unveiled on February 12, where 11 home parks developed by local youths will be inaugurated at Narikel Kunja in Gomti district.

The northeastern region has seen a significant increase in tourist arrivals and revenue from October 2023, thanks to the influence of former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who was appointed as the country’s tourism brand ambassador in the last three months alone Tourism visited Tripura, by comparison to 84,217 during the same period in 2022. Revenue also rose sharply, reaching Rs 1.23 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1.02 crore in 2022-23.

State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury acknowledged Ganguly's pivotal support, stating, "There has been a steep increase in tourist footfall and revenue during the past three months. It has been possible because of Sourav Ganguly’s support as brand ambassador."

To further boost tourism infrastructure, the Department of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has allocated Rs 30 crore for developing tourism infrastructure on the four islands of Dambar Lake under Special Infrastructure Building Scheme.

Drawing attention to other important projects in progress, Chaudhary said the state tourism department was executing two major projects worth Rs 140 crore. These projects include the facade of the revered Chautadasha Devata temple in West Tripura district and the upgrading of an archaeological site in Unakoti district.

The open houses at Narikel Kunja are in line with the government’s commitment to diversify tourism offerings. Surrounded by water, this scenic spot promises a unique experience for its visitors. Currently, the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDCL) has made a few huts functional in Narikel Kunja. As Tripura continues to harness its tourism potential, the unveiling of the Homestay Policy and related initiatives marks a bold step towards transforming the state into a vibrant tourist destination.