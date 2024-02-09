Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader shot during FB live; accused kills self

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was allegedly shot dead in Dahisar area of Mumbai on Thursday while he was on Facebook live.

Reportedly, the victim was doing a Facebook livestream with one Mauris Noronha who later left the live stream and shot thrice at Ghosalkar at around 7:30 pm.

The accused also known as ‘Mauris Bhai’ died after he shot himself minutes after shooting the leader on camera.