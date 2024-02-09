Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader shot during FB live; accused kills self

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was allegedly shot dead in Dahisar area of Mumbai on Thursday while he was on Facebook live.
Reportedly, the victim was doing a Facebook livestream with one Mauris Noronha who later left the live stream and shot thrice at Ghosalkar at around 7:30 pm.
The accused also known as ‘Mauris Bhai’ died after he shot himself minutes after shooting the leader on camera.
Following the incident, Abhishek was rushed to the Karuna Hospital in a serious condition where he was declared dead.
The shooting is said to have stemmed from a mutual dispute between the two, occurring at Mauris's office where Ghosalkar had been invited for a webcasted event.
As per sources, the weapon which was used in the firing is suspected to be illegal as Mumbai Police was quoted saying that no weapon license was issued to the accused by them.
During the live session, Ghosalkar was observed interacting with the audience and was heard saying 'We will go outside' moments before Mauris Bhai discharged multiple bullets at him.
The murder of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader comes days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at a leader of the Eknath Shinde faction, Mahesh Gaikwad.
Notably, Abhishek Ghosalkar was the son of Vinod Ghosalkar, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, and served as the chairperson of the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board.
Mauris Noronha, identified as a local businessman who portrayed himself as a social worker, harbored aspirations of contesting civic elections.
