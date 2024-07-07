Mumbai: Speeding BMW Hits Bike-Borne Couple In Worli, Woman Dragged To Death

In a desperate attempt to save their lives, the husband Pradeep Nakhava managed to jump off the moving car but his wife Kaveri Nakhava was unable to do so as she was carrying a heavy load. This resulted in Kaveri getting dragged for 100 meters as the BMW attempted to flee.

The couple was rushed to the Nair hospital for treatment, but the woman succumbed to her injuries. The husband sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The BMW car involved in this fatal accident has been confiscated by the Worli Police. The owner of this four-wheeler vehicle has been identified as Rajesh Shah, a local leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in Palghar.