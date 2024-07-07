Mumbai: Speeding BMW Hits Bike-Borne Couple In Worli, Woman Dragged To Death

MUMBAI: In a spine-chilling hit-and-run case, a speeding BMW sedan rammed into a couple riding a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday.
As per the Mumbai police, the horrific incident unfolded when the couple from Koliwada area of Worli was returning home from Sassoon dock with their catch of fish.
Tragedy struck when a rashly-driven BMW car hit their two-wheeler from behind at around 5.30 am near Atria Mall. The impact of the collision was so severe that their bike overturned, throwing both husband and wife onto the car's bonnet.
In a desperate attempt to save their lives, the husband Pradeep Nakhava managed to jump off the moving car but his wife Kaveri Nakhava was unable to do so as she was carrying a heavy load. This resulted in Kaveri getting dragged for 100 meters as the BMW attempted to flee.
The couple was rushed to the Nair hospital for treatment, but the woman succumbed to her injuries. The husband sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
The BMW car involved in this fatal accident has been confiscated by the Worli Police. The owner of this four-wheeler vehicle has been identified as Rajesh Shah, a local leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in Palghar.
The cops have also nabbed the absconding driver of the vehicle while Rajesh's son Mihir Shah remains at large. It has been suspected that both the driver and Mihir Shah were present inside the car at the time of the accident.
Initial reports indicate the BMW was driven by Mihir Shah. No arrests have been made so far in the case. The police have carried out a thorough inspection of the BMW car.
DCP Zone III Krishnakant Upadhyay told PTI that a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the investigation is underway.
