Mumbai: Tragedy Strikes as Accused in Salman Khan House Firing Incident Dies by Suicide in Mumbai Police Custody

MAHARASTRA: In an unfortunate development tied to the shooting incident near Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's home in Bandra Mumbai, accused Anuj Thapan has died. The death was apparently, a suicide while in police custody. Thapan's death has created shockwaves in the ongoing investigation. It has added a grave tone to an intricate case.

Official reports indicate that Anuj Thapan was discovered hanging. This was in the toilet of the police lock-up where he used a bedsheet. Despite immediate medical intervention at the GT Hospital run by the state Thapan could not be revived. He was therefore declared dead. These circumstances have invoked questions about supervision. Security protocols within the police custody system are also being questioned.

Along with one other accused, Sonu Kumar Bishnoi Thapan was apprehended. This was in Punjab, on accusations of providing firearms to the alleged shooters. These shooters were involved in the shooting incident at Salman Khan's home. The incident happened on April 14. It called for immediate action from law enforcement agencies. Multiple suspects were consequently arrested.

The case took a grim turn. A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai remanded Thapan and two accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, to police custody until May 8. Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi however, was sent to judicial custody due to medical reasons.

Originally they were booked under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. The severity of the charges escalated though. This happened when the police invoked MCOCA provisions against alleged shooters, suppliers and other accomplices. Among them Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster and his brother Anmol were sought-after accused in connection with the case.

A firing incident had focused on Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment. This led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code. This section pertains to the attempt to murder.

The brazen attack rocked residents. Unidentified assailants on motorbikes had carried it out which sparked concern over safety of public figures in Mumbai.