Muslim Cleric Seeks Ban on J&K Textbooks Allegedly Glorifying Terrorists

Bareilly: All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Sunday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government over allegations that textbooks procured under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorify separatist leaders and terrorists.

He demanded an immediate ban on such books, warning that exposing students to such content could lead to radicalisation.

His remarks came after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Forum (JKPF), a social and non-political organisation, alleged that a textbook purchased under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme contains content glorifying separatist figures and terrorists, including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat.

Speaking to IANS on the issue, Razvi said, “In the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, the curriculum includes books that teach and provide detailed accounts of individuals involved in terrorist activities. It is deeply regrettable that those responsible for drafting the curriculum saw fit to include the names of terrorists and have children taught about them.”

Razvi said that if the younger generation is taught material that glorifies terrorism, they would “inevitably become radicalised”. He also urged the authorities to introduce references to Sufism and the contributions of Sufi saints in the school curriculum to promote peace and patriotism.

“The fact that this has been going on for some time represents a massive failure on the part of the administration. If the new generation continues to be educated in this manner, one can only imagine the state of their minds and hearts. They will inevitably become radicalised,” he said. (IANS)

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