Mutilated body of missing teenager found on outskirts of Patna

Patna: A 17-year-old youth, who disappeared from the house 10 days ago, was found brutally murdered near a village on the outskirts of Patna on Sunday, police said. The body of the deceased, identified as Monu Kumar of Kahari Tola village under Maner police station, was found in a canal. Both his eyes had been gouged out. Police said that Monu disappeared from home on January 23. As per the CCTV footage, a person named Kariman accompanied him on that day.

"We have arrested Kariman, a native of the same village. Kariman has some dispute over money with Monu. Questioning of the accused is currently underway," said an officer of Maner police station.

An FIR has been registered in Maner police station and the dead body was sent for the post-mortem examination. (IANS)

