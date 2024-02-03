Assam: Body found in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: An unidentified body was found in a mysterious condition at Salmara bypass in Golaghat on Friday. The body of a man was found lying on the roadside at the area of Rangdai gaon on Salmara bypass in Golaghat. When the local people witnessed the body, they informed the Golaghat police. A team of police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for postmortem and started investigation. On the other hand, people suspected that the man was killed and dumped in the night. The real facts will come to light only in the police investigation. Meanwhile, the body has not been identified so far.

