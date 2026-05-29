My resignation is voluntary; high command will decide next CM, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who submitted his resignation to the Governor's Secretary on Thursday, stated that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and the party high command would take the final decision on the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah made the remarks while smiling and looking towards Shivakumar, who also appeared cheerful during the interaction.

Responding to questions regarding the discussions held in Delhi with the Congress high command, Siddaramaiah revealed that he had been offered a role in national politics but politely declined the proposal.

"The high command asked me to go to the Rajya Sabha. I humbly declined the offer. I told them that I have no interest in national politics and that I want to continue in Karnataka politics. The people have elected me for five years and two years of my term are still remaining. Until then, I will continue to serve the people of the state," he stated.

Siddaramaiah clarified that his resignation was voluntary and not forced by the Congress leadership.

"I will continue in active politics. The high command did not force me to resign. I voluntarily submitted my resignation. Whoever is elected in the Congress Legislature Party meeting and approved by the high command will become the next Chief Minister," he said.

The outgoing Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues and party leaders for supporting him during both his tenures as Chief Minister.

"When I served as Chief Minister between 2013 and 2018 and again from 2023 till today, all my colleagues extended cooperation and affection to me. I will always remain grateful to them," he stated. (IANS)

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