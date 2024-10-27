‘My work will deepen this bond’: Priyanka Gandhi in her letter to people of Wayanad

After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, she wrote an open letter to the people of Wayanad on Saturday. In a post on X, the letter is titled “My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad”, where she expressed her deep connection with the constituency and her commitment to serving the people. She said she would work closely with the people and address their challenges, especially those faced by the women and the tribal communities. Furthermore, talking about her brother’s relationship with Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi acknowledged the pride and sadness Rahul Gandhi felt when he asked her to contest from the constituency. She assured the people of her dedication to building upon her brother’s establishment and vowed to continue representing their needs and concerns in Parliament. “I promised Rahul Gandhi that my work here will serve to deepen this bong and that I will do all I can to fight for you and represent you in the way that you wish to be represented in the Parliament,” added Priyanka Gandhi in her letter. Priyanka Gandhi further emphasised that she would prioritise issues affecting tribal communities as well as new opportunities for women. She expressed a deep commitment to “creating new opportunities to strengthen your future.” In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi also spoke about the devastation caused by the landslide and the losses suffered by the people. “Through the darkness of the tragedy, what shone through to me was your immense courage and fortitude as a community,” she wrote. Congress leader also talked about the importance of protecting Wayanad’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage as central to the region’s development. Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination on October 23 in the presence of top leaders of the party as she embarks on her electoral debut. She held a massive roadshow before the filing of her nomination. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders of the UDF participated in the roadshow. The Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year. (ANI)

Also Read: Lalu Prasad Yadav claims INDIA Bloc will form government in Jharkhand Assembly elections

Also Watch: