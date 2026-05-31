Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing offers Prayers at Mahabodhi, Sujata Temples

PATNA: Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing visited the World Heritage-listed Mahabodhi Temple and the historic Sujata Temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday, where he offered prayers for world peace, harmony, and the welfare of humanity.

The President arrived at Gaya International Airport and proceeded to Bodh Gaya with a high-level Myanmar delegation under enhanced security arrangements. At the Mahabodhi Temple, he paid his respects before visiting the Burmese Buddhist Monastery and later the Sujata Temple, where he also offered prayers.

District authorities and security agencies oversaw arrangements for the visit, which concluded peacefully. After completing his engagements in Bodh Gaya, President Min Aung Hlaing departed from Gaya Airport for his next destination. (IANS)

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