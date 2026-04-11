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Min Aung Hlaing sworn in as Myanmar President amid ongoing civil conflict

Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has officially taken office as the country’s president, five years after removing a democratically elected government in a move that sparked a nationwide civil conflict.
Min Aung Hlaing
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NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has officially taken office as the country’s president, five years after removing a democratically elected government in a move that sparked a nationwide civil conflict. Speaking at his swearing-in ceremony in the capital, Naypyidaw, on Friday, he claimed that Myanmar is “back on the path to democracy” and moving toward a more positive future. At the same time, he admitted that the nation continues to face significant challenges that must be addressed. (Agencies)

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