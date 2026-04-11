Min Aung Hlaing sworn in as Myanmar President amid ongoing civil conflict

NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has officially taken office as the country’s president, five years after removing a democratically elected government in a move that sparked a nationwide civil conflict. Speaking at his swearing-in ceremony in the capital, Naypyidaw, on Friday, he claimed that Myanmar is “back on the path to democracy” and moving toward a more positive future. At the same time, he admitted that the nation continues to face significant challenges that must be addressed. (Agencies)

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