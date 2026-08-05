J.P. Nadda Assures Full Central Support for Assam Flood Relief During Sivasagar Visit

Guwahati: The Centre has assured Assam of all possible assistance for flood relief and rehabilitation, with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday stating that there would be "no shortage" of financial support for the state.

During a visit to the flood-ravaged Bihubor and Nepali Khuti villages in Sivasagar district, Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reviewed the ground situation and interacted with families affected by the recent floods.

Addressing residents, the Union minister said the Centre was fully committed to supporting Assam's recovery efforts and that central teams were already assessing the extent of the damage.

"On behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I assure Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam that there will be no shortage of relief assistance. Complete financial support is being extended to the state," Nadda said.

He said central teams were carrying out a detailed assessment of the flood damage to facilitate rehabilitation and restoration work.

Bihubor and Nepali Khuti are among the worst-affected villages in Sivasagar district, where floods caused widespread destruction to homes, agricultural land, livestock and public infrastructure. Many families were displaced and had to take shelter in relief camps and temporary shelters.

Nadda and Sarma also interacted with affected residents to understand the challenges they continue to face following the floods, including the loss of homes, household belongings and livelihoods.

The visit comes as the Assam government continues relief distribution, damage assessment and rehabilitation measures across the flood-hit districts. The state has already announced financial assistance for damaged houses, crop losses, livestock losses and livelihood restoration.

With relief and rehabilitation work underway across the affected districts, the Centre has reiterated its commitment to extending all necessary assistance to Assam.