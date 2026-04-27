Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detects 122 instances of online drug trafficking

New Delhi: In a significant step towards tackling the growing threat of online drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched “Operation WIPE” (Web-based Illicit Activities Prevention and Enforcement) and identified 122 instances of violations, an official said on Sunday.

The operation aims to prevent the misuse of online platforms for the illegal sale and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the NDPS Act, the official said in a statement.

Under this initiative, the NCB has identified 122 instances involving 62 substances, including commonly abused drugs such as Clonazepam, Diazepam, and Fentanyl.

Of these, 58 substances fall under the NDPS Act, while four are classified as controlled substances.

The NCB has issued formal notices to concerned online platforms, directing them to take immediate action to prevent misuse of their services.

A comprehensive list of NDPS-regulated substances has also been shared to enable proactive identification and removal of such listings. (IANS)

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