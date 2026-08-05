Nation Mourns Padma Shri Dr D.Y. Patil, Visionary Educationist and Former Governor

MUMBAI: Leaders across the political spectrum on Tuesday condoled the demise of Padma Shri Dr D.Y. Patil, founder of the D.Y. Patil Group and former Governor of Tripura, Bihar and West Bengal.

Born on October 22, 1935, in Ambap, Kolhapur, Patil began his political career with the Congress before devoting himself to education. He established a vast network of educational and healthcare institutions across Maharashtra and other states.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Patil as a visionary who transformed education and expanded access for ordinary and underprivileged students. He said Patil's contributions to education, healthcare, sports and social work earned him the Padma Shri and left a lasting legacy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the country had lost a visionary educationist, public servant and social worker. He said Patil's institutions in education, healthcare, sports and social service created opportunities for millions of students and citizens.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Patil's contributions to education and public service would always be remembered, while extending condolences to his family and well-wishers.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Patil's work in education, healthcare, sports and social service would continue to inspire generations and termed his death a major loss to Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Patil had strengthened Maharashtra's education system and described him as a distinguished son of the state whose contribution to education and public life would be remembered.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Patil's vision had transformed education, society and healthcare in Maharashtra, leaving behind an enduring legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said Patil dedicated his life to education and helped shape the future of millions of students through educational and professional institutions across the country. She also noted his service as Governor of Tripura, Bihar and West Bengal. (IANS)

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