Nation wants answers on who approved use of pellet guns on protesters: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned the government's decision to use pellet guns and AK-47s against students protesting alleged examination irregularities, asking who authorised the action.

Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka said students were demanding accountability for exam irregularities but were instead met with force.

She alleged that the examination system had failed, claiming that 152 paper leaks over the past decade had affected crores of students while no examination mafia had been punished. She said the growing influence of money over merit had left students disillusioned and called for strict action to restore their faith in the system.

Referring to the alleged NEET paper leak, Priyanka said students sought only the removal of those responsible and greater transparency. She criticised the government's handling of the issue and said efforts to improve the system could not be replaced by public relations or narrative management. She also questioned the warm welcome given to former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament shortly after his resignation.

Sharing the account of a mother whose daughter was injured during the protests, Priyanka said the woman was determined to continue her fight for justice without seeking help. (IANS)

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