Arunachal Congress Stages Night Protest in Itanagar over Detention of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress staged a protest outside Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday night, condemning the detention of senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, during a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi. Led by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Bosiram Siram, party workers raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government and alleged that the detention was arbitrary, illegal and an assault on democracy. Siram demanded the immediate release of the detained Congress leaders, student leaders and party workers. He also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, sought a discussion on the issue in Parliament and urged the withdrawal of FIRs against students involved in recent protests in Delhi.

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