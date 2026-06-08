National award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56

New Delhi: National Award winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has passed away at the age of 56, marking the end of an extraordinary career that spanned more than three decades in Indian cinema. He was reportedly rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday, where he later passed away. The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor’s demise in an official communication expressing “profound grief” over the loss of the celebrated performer. In its statement, the government noted that Salim Kumar was a “renowned film actor” who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’. He had also received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for ‘Achanurangatha Veedu’ (2005). (ANI)

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