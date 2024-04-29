National Commission for Women (NCW) asks Bengal DGP to probe attack on woman BJP leader, take action

Kolkata: The National Commission for Women (NCW) asked West Bengal's Director General of Police Sanjoy Mukherjee to conduct a thorough investigation into the Sunday attack on woman BJP leader, Saraswati Sarkar, allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress activists.

The NCW issued a statement, strongly condemning the assault on Saraswati Sarkar, who heads the BJP's Kasba unit in south Kolkata.

"The shocking incident underscores a disturbing pattern of violence against women in West Bengal," the statement read.

As per the statement, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sent a letter to DGP calling for immediate and decisive action from authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice.

"The safety and dignity of women must be prioritised, and we demand accountability," it said.

Local Trinamool councillor, Sushanta Ghosh has, however, denied any association of his party with the attack on Sarkar. "Whatever has happened is most unfortunate. But no one in Trinamool Congress is involved in the matter. There might be some local reasons behind the attack," he said. (IANS)

