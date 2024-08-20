National Conference unveils manifesto, promises to strive for restoration of Article 370 ahead of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, to be held from September 18, the National Conference on Monday launched its Manifesto that promised 12 guarantees to the people of the Union Territory.

The party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah launched the manifesto that includes some huge promises like- restoration of Article 370, 35-A and statehood, redrawing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

The first guarantee of the NC’s manifesto envisage the restoration of political and legal status of the Union Territory and said that the party would strive to restore Article 370-35A and statehood prior to August 5, 2019.

“It also mentioned that in the interim period, the party will endeavour to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. The party has also said that in the first assembly session, they will bring a resolution against the Centre’s decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status,” the manifesto said. The second guarantee includes several promises including- the release of political prisoners, return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, simplified job verification process, ease of passport verification, and end to unjust terminations and unnecessary harassment to people on highways will be stopped. The third guarantee will be a comprehensive job package for youth.

Speaking on it, Omar Abdullah said, “We all know the unemployment condition in J&K. After August 5, 2019, there was talk of reducing unemployment but it only increased. There was fraud in the recruitment process and the youths did not get the job...We are making comprehensive promises to the youths and going to address the unemployment issue.”

The party has promised to give free electricity upto 200 units. Omar said, “We will also address the issue of water and electricity and will give electricity free upto 200 units. Some will promise more but that’s not beneficial because they are not going to be in power in the future.”

He further added, “Regarding social welfare, we are making a special guarantee to the people. Under this, women belonging to the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) will be given Rs 5000 per month to support them. For the benefit of the common people, we will provide 12 gas cylinders after the elections to the EWS. The widow pensions will also be increased.”

The party has also promised to bring a comprehensive plan to solve the drug issue in the Union Territory.

“Regarding drugs, we have consistently stated that a comprehensive programme needs to be created to address this issue. In the war against drugs, we are making a guarantee to the people,” Omar said.

“Agriculture and horticulture have historically been our key industries, along with tourism. To strengthen these sectors, the National Conference is including a programme in its manifesto. People complain that apples are no longer sold outside Jammu and Kashmir because apples are being imported at lower duties. We will work to protect our farmers in this regard,” he added.

The Jammu-Kashmir National Conference has also mentioned establishing a medical trust that will help people fight against serious diseases like cancer.

“When people are diagnosed with a serious illness like cancer, it becomes difficult for them to get treatment. To address this, a medical trust will be established to provide insurance coverage for such serious illnesses, making treatment more accessible,” Omar said.

“In the education sector, if you look at Kashmir, education used to be free, but it has gradually been phased out. In its manifesto, the National Conference has promised to reinstate free education up to the university level,” he added.

The polling in the UT will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

