National Defence Academy’s 150th passing out parade on May 30; full dress rehearsal held today

PUNE: The National Defence Academy (NDA) is set to conduct its 150th Passing Out parade (POP) at the iconic tri-services academy campus at Pune’s Khadakwasla on May 30. The grand ceremony will mark the commissioning of 355 cadets into the Indian Armed Forces.

Ahead of the historic and momentous occasion, a full dress-rehearsal was conducted at the same iconic grounds in Khadakwasla, setting the momentum for the grand ceremony. The dress rehearsal saw a spectacular display of fly past by Su-30 MKI fighter jets, Sarang Team and Akashganga.

As the full dress rehearsal began this morning, the skies above Khadakwasla roared to life, as series of jets turned the sky into a dazzling aerial spectacle. The Full Dress Rehearsal Parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground was reviewed by the Commandant of the National Defence Academy - Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, AVSM, NM. The rehearsal ensured flawless coordination for the final display at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground on Saturday.

Prior to the Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade, a convocation ceremony of the course will also be held on May 29 at Habibullah Hall in the prestigious academy. The PoP will be reviewed by the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who will attend the ceremony as the Reviewing Officer.

The highlight of the upcoming parade will be a breathtaking fly-past, showcasing the precision and aerial prowess of the Indian Armed Forces. The aerial display at the event will feature military might on display, including: Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets, bringing thunderous speed and precision to the skies Chetak Helicopters, showcasing trusted rotary-wing formation flying capabilities. (IANS)

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