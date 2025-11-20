National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests gangster Anmol Bishnoi After Deportation from US

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India, according to an official statement. The agency mentioned that Anmol, deported from the US, had been absconding since 2022, and is the 19th accused to be arrested for his alleged involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother. Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi is also wanted for his alleged involvement of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year. According to the NIA, Anmol was chargsheeted in March 2023 after investigations “established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period.” NIA mentions that Anmol Bishnoi is operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, and he “continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.” (ANI)

Also Read: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi Arrested In US