NEW DELHI: National Press Day 2026 was observed today with enthusiasm at the Assam Press Lounge, Assam Information Centre (AIC), New Delhi. The event was jointly organised by the Assam Information Centre, New Delhi, and the North East Media Forum (NEMF). The celebration witnessed large-scale participation from Delhi-based media individuals covering the Assam beat, alongside journalists from other Northeastern states. Senior journalists, print and electronic media representatives, and photo and video journalists attended the programme.

Presiding over the function, Shri Iftikhar Zaman, i/c Deputy Director, Assam Information Centre, New Delhi, delivered the welcome address on behalf of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam, and the AIC. Thanking the North East Media Forum for collaborating on the event, he highlighted that the true strength of journalism lies in responsibility—stating what people need to know, verifying facts before publication, remaining fair even when unpopular, and giving a voice to the voiceless, stated in a press release.