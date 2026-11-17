CORRESPONDENTS

BARPETA: The Barpeta Press Club observed National Press Day 2026 in coordination with the Barpeta District Administration. A discussion and felicitation programme was organised on the occasion, focusing on this year’s theme, “Journalism: Populist or Responsible”.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Barpeta District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, who described the press as a mirror of society. He said the media should work towards the welfare of society and take the initiative to highlight activities that adversely affect it. He also spoke about the changing role of journalists.

Speaking as a distinguished guest, Siksha Ratna awardee and litterateur Akshay Kumar Misra highlighted the importance of citizen journalism in the digital age. He stressed that journalists must uphold ethics, truthfulness and responsibility while safeguarding society. He also urged media professionals to use their platforms to highlight social issues. Senior journalist Priyaranjan Das, who was felicitated at the programme, spoke about the impact of citizen journalism and the growing pressures faced by media houses.

Addressing the theme, invited speaker Dr Birinchi Kumar Das observed that populism, once largely associated with politics, had increasingly entered journalism. He said sensational news and the pursuit of TRPs often influenced media organisations. While acknowledging the importance of audience preferences, he stressed that objectivity, accuracy and public interest must remain the priorities of responsible journalism. The meeting was presided over by Barpeta Press Club president Mahananda Pathak and attended by several prominent citizens of Barpeta.

BOKAKHAT: National Press Day was celebrated at the Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner’s office under the joint initiative of the Bokakhat Co-District Administration and the Information and Public Relations Office.

The programme was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Gulzar Hussain, while Dr Ruby Bora, retired Professor of Assamese at J.D.S.G. College, Bokakhat, attended as the distinguished guest.

The event began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, followed by a one-minute silence in memory of those killed in the tragic Rangajan road accident in Kaziranga. Journalists and the distinguished guest were also felicitated.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Journalism: Public-Oriented or Responsible?”, Dr Bora highlighted the differences between popularity-driven and responsible journalism, stressing honesty, credibility, accountability and social responsibility.

Senior journalists Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, Bubul Dutta, Uttam Saikia and Dibyajyoti Hazarika participated in a discussion on the media’s role in nation-building and challenges faced by journalists. They also highlighted concerns regarding journalists’ working conditions, insurance, medical facilities and pension benefits.

Bokakhat Information and Public Relations Officer Dr Barnali Dutta delivered the vote of thanks, emphasising the need for mutual trust and cooperation between the media and administration. A large number of journalists from print and electronic media attended the programme.