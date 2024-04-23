Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) manifesto: Caste-based census, MSP for farmers

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is now an ally of the NDA and the ruling partner in the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra, has demanded the caste-based census and Minimum Support Price for farmers.

The party released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday and said that the party will pursue its demands for giving the prestigious Bharat Ratna award to former Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan and also for providing the classical language status to Marathi language status. Besides, the party strongly believes that the MahaYuti government is capable of making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy.

The manifesto was released by the party’s national president Ajit Pawar in the presence of working president Praful Patel, state president Sunil Tatkare and senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal. It extends support for the Minimum Support Price to farmers as their right and assures them of safeguarding it.

NCP demands an increase in the grant of Rs 12,000 comprising Rs 6,000 from the Centre and Rs 6,000 from the state government paid to the farmers annually under the Kisaan Samman Nidhi. It favours widening the scope of the Agricultural Crop Insurance Scheme and making it more farmer-friendly. Further, the party proposes to make efforts to increase the loans to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh under the Mudra Yojana Scheme. To reduce farmers’ dependency on conventional sources of power, NCP said that efforts will be made to provide sustainable sources of power supply and provide a fillip to solar energy, kinetic energy, hydropower projects, etc., to increase agricultural productivity and income. Further, the party proposes to make efforts for Maharashtra to become the skill development capital of India and to grow industries with modern skill development technology by increasing the scope of Vishwakarma Yojana for 12 Balutedar (artisans, craftsmen) classes. (IANS)

