‘Save your seat first, then do dalali’: Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Rajnath Singh

Uttar Dinajpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at Rajnath Singh, asking him to focus on securing his position instead of brokering for the BJP. She added The BJP shows scant regard for your contributions.

“First, save (Rajnath Singh) your seat, then come here and do dalali for BJP. BJP doesn’t even care about you. Because of you, tyrant Modi is sitting as the PM of India,” she said at a public meeting at Chakulia, Raiganj.

She also said that the parties fighting against TMC are the BJP’s allies. She stated that the CPM and Congress are the BJP’s eyes and receive support.

“I challenge and say that those who are fighting against TMC are the two eyes of BJP, one is CPM and the other is Congress. BJP gives them a lot so that they can cut the minority vote,” she said. CM Banerjee also urged the voters not to vote for those who have left the TMC party to join BJP saying, “I will tell everyone not to give even a single vote to those who are traitors, who betray.” The voting for the first phase recently concluded in the Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri parliamentary constituencies. The BJP won in all these constituencies in the last election in 2019. Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has traditionally held a stronghold in West Bengal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC emerged as the dominant force, securing 34 seats in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only 2 seats. The CPI (M) and the Congress won 2 and 4 seats, respectively.

However, the political landscape saw a significant shift in the 2019 polls. The BJP won 18 seats, a stark contrast to their previous tally. The TMC, although still in the lead, saw their seat count reduced to 22. The Congress’s representation was reduced to just 2 seats, while the Left Front was unable to secure any seats. (ANI)

