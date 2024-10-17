Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time today.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to CM designate Nayab Singh Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana government in Panchkula.

BJP MLA Anil Vij, Kishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda and Vipul Goel also took oath as ministers in the new cabinet led by CM Saini.

This high-profile event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, the likes of which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.