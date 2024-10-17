‘We are here to serve people’: Omar Abdullah asks police to minimize inconvenience during his road movements

New Delhi: In a people-friendly gesture, newly sworn-in Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he has told the police not to have “green corridor” or traffic stoppage during his movement by road and effort should be to cause minimum inconvenience to people.

Omar Abdullah, who took oath of office earlier in the day, also said that use of stick or aggressive gestures during road movements is to be avoided.

He said he has asked his cabinet colleagues to follow the same example.

Omar Abdullah, who is heading the National Conference-led government in the state, has backing of other parties in INDIA alliance and four independents. The NC-Congress alliance won majority in the assembly polls.

Omar Abdullah said the aim of his government is to serve people not to inconvenience them. “I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no “green corridor” or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal,” Omar Abdullah said in his first post on X after taking oath as Chief Minister.

“The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena administered the oath of office to Omar Abdullah and his council of ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and some other INDIA alliance leaders were present.

Omar Abdullah had earlier served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 and 2015. (ANI)

