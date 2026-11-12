NCP Alleges Conspiracy in Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Calls for Deeper Probe

MUMBAI: Amid ongoing political allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the plane crash involving late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief National Spokesperson Umesh Patil on Wednesday made a sensational statement.

Patil claimed that it is his "gut feeling" that Ajitdada's death was not merely an accident, but a suspected conspiracy. He also clarified that Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar are actively pursuing this matter. Earlier, senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam had directly demanded an inquiry into NCP Maharashtra President and MP Sunil Tatkare over Ajit Pawar's plane crash, levelling serious allegations against him.

While NCP leaders were responding to these allegations, Umesh Patil's expression of doubt regarding the tragedy has once again given a new political turn to the case. Expressing suspicion over Ajit Pawar's plane crash, Patil said, "Based on my close association and observations of various things, and considering the sequence of events during the tragedy and the potential reasons behind it, I feel that this was not an accident, but a conspiracy."

He added that appropriate follow-up is underway on the right platform, with Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar also making efforts in this regard.

Speaking on the investigation into the plane crash, Patil noted that the incident involves multiple technical aspects and stated that it would not be appropriate to comment further until the reports from relevant investigative agencies are released. Following Ramdas Kadam's allegations, Patil's raising of suspicions regarding the crash is likely to heat the political atmosphere in the state once again. Meanwhile, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar announced that he will address a major press conference in Mumbai on November 14 or 15 to unveil crucial findings regarding the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (IANS)