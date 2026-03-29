Two months on, Ajit Pawar plane crash sparks fresh political heat; kin seek answers

MUMBAI: Two months after the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati, leaders of the NCP-SP and members of the late NCP leader's family, on Saturday, paid their tribute, even as demands for a detailed probe continued to stir political tensions. NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule and party MLA Rohit Pawar shared messages on social media platform X, reflecting on the loss of the veteran NCP leader.

Sule, a cousin of Ajit Pawar, on X said, "It has been two months since our beloved Ajit Dada, the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, left us. It still feels as though Dada is right here among us. We miss you, Dada."

The aftermath of the air crash has been marked by political friction, with Rohit Pawar repeatedly alleging "foul play" in the incident. Sule has echoed these concerns and recently raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to the allegations in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "My intensity regarding this matter may be different from yours, but it is not so blunt that we would let anyone go if a conspiracy was hatched in Ajit Dada's case. We will dig out the truth, even if it means 'unearthing the corpse' (a metaphor for a relentless investigation). I support your efforts, but do not assume that others feel the gravity of this loss any less than you do." (IANS)

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