NCW member alleges Miyan clerics praying for Assam CM’s death

NEW DELHI: Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Priyank Kanoongo, on Friday flagged what he described as “dangerous development” in Assam, alleging that certain Miyan Muslim clerics had organized gatherings to pray for the death of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, Kanoonga said that the Chief Minister belongs to the indigenous community of the state and claimed that such acts reflect deep-rooted hatred and attempts to incite racial and social violence. “The incident of Miyan Muslim mullahs and maulanas in Assam organizing gatherings to pray for the death of the Chief Minister @himantabiswa, who belongs to the indigenous community of the state, is a very dangerous development. Harbouring hatred and spreading racial violence on the basis of colour, identity, facial features, language, religion, social traditions, customs, etc., is a crime,” said Kanoonga.

Highlighting what he termed systemic discrimination, Kanoongo further alleged that indigenous Hindu communities in Northeast India face prejudice due to cultural practices such as pig rearing. He claimed, “Another example of the problem is that even because of the tradition of pig rearing in Hindu families of Northeast India, the Hindu indigenous people there have to face such discrimination from the Miyan people.” (ANI)

